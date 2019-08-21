Yandex metrika counter

MFA: Azerbaijan fully supports global efforts to combat terrorism

  • Politics
  • Share
MFA: Azerbaijan fully supports global efforts to combat terrorism

Azerbaijan fully supports global efforts in and contributes to combating terrorism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan tweeted on Wednesday.

“International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. Azerbaijan fully supports global efforts in and contributes to combating terrorism and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations irrespective of its motives. We pay tribute to all victims of terrorism," the ministry wrote.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      