MFA: Azerbaijan is interested party in soonest resolution of Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan is an interested party in the soonest resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Friday.

“In order to establish environment conducive to peace, as it is indicated in the recent statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, one needs to act accordingly. We wonder how the orders of the Armenian defense minister to kill the Azerbaijani servicemen and decorations of snipers are in line with establishing peace environment?!” read the statement.

The statement further said: “Reminding that Azerbaijan is an interested party at the soonest resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and per se advancement of the negotiations, we emphasize that one of the most important goals of the negotiations is the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Unless the armed forces of Armenia remain illegally in the territories of Azerbaijan, there can be no major part of the talks. Sooner Armenia recognizes these realities, quicker the sustainable peace, development and prosperity will be ensured in our region.”

News.Az

