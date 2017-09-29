MFA: Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports territorial integrity of Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Republic of Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq."

The statement came from Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of MFA Press Service, in response to media inquiries on referendum in Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government and the developments in this context in Iraq.

"Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of matters between the Central Government of Iraq and Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq through the mutual understanding and dialogue," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

News.Az

News.Az