MFA: Azerbaijan remains strongly committed to maintaining peace in the region

The Republic of Azerbaijan highly values its bilateral and multilateral partnership with the brotherly Member States of Turkic Council.

"The 3rd of October, since the signing of Nakhchivan Agreement in 2009, which established the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, is celebrated as the Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Day. The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States has been founded on four main pillars as common history, common language, common identity and common culture and serves as important regional platform for advancing cooperation and solidarity among its members," the statement of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reports on the occasion of the 3rd of October - Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Day



The Republic of Azerbaijan highly values its bilateral and multilateral partnership with the brotherly Member States of Turkic Council and remains strongly committed to the objectives of the Organization, such as strengthening mutual confidence among the Member States, maintaining peace in the region and beyond, promoting effective regional and bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, creating favorable conditions for trade and investment.

On the occasion of the 3rd of October - Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Day, we extend our most sincere congratulations all Member States and Secretariat of Turkish Council.

