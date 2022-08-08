Yandex metrika counter

MFA: Azerbaijan supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia

"Azerbaijan supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia," Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Azerbaijan supports the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders. "Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy a strategic partnership based on respect and adherence to the fundamental principles of international law," the post reads.


News.Az 

