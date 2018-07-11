MFA: Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to release Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev

Azerbaijan is outraged by illegal detention of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev by Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a press conference on July 11, APA reports.

Armenia still ignores the calls for an immediate release of the Azerbaijani hostages, Hajiyev noted.

“Armenia continues to grossly violate all international conventions, and this seriously harms peace talks,” said Hajiyev, vowing that Azerbaijan will take all necessary steps to release Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev.

In July of 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage and another Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot to death by Armenian servicemen while trying to visit their homeland in Kalbajar. Hasan Hasanov’s body was taken from the enemy and buried in Baku.

On December 19, 2014, an illegal court of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life in prison and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years.

