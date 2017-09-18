MFA: Azerbaijan will never allow creation of second Armenian state on its territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace in the region is impossible unless Armenian troops withdraw from occupied lands.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the statement by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.



Hajiyev said that the presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan continues to pose a direct threat to peace in the region: "It is not clear to anyone what principles the Armenian President speaks about. The principles providing for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are fixed in UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884.



"In these resolutions, the UN Security Council condemns the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, confirms the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan, demands the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces. The UN Security Council resolutions are unlimited. They are relevant unless fulfilled."



He added that Azerbaijan will never allow the formation of the second Armenian state on its sovereign territory: "Territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within the borders recognized at the international level must and will be provided. The sooner the Armenian leadership understands it, the sooner the peace will be restored in the region and the sooner the improverished Armenian population will be able to benefit from the opportunities offered by regional cooperation."



Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated during the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum which kicked off today that the Armenian army established stability and peace in the region.

