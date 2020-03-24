MFA: Azerbaijani gov't uses all opportunities to ensure safety of citizens

MFA: Azerbaijani gov't uses all opportunities to ensure safety of citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the world is facing the threat of coronavirus, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters, Trend reports on March 24.

“All countries, including the government of Azerbaijan, are taking the most important, effective and urgent measures and the process is under direct control of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” the spokesperson said.

“While the pandemic is widespread, Azerbaijan's borders with neighbouring countries have been closed and flights have been suspended,” the spokesperson said. “The Azerbaijani government evacuated citizens who were abroad and returned up to 10,000 citizens to the country.”

Abdullayeva added that the citizens who returned to Azerbaijan are on quarantine for 15-20 days at the state expense.

“Today the Azerbaijani government has used all the opportunities to ensure the safety of its citizens,” the spokesperson said.

News.Az

News.Az