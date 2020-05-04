MFA: Azerbaijan’s position on Karabakh conflict settlement remains unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear and remains unchanged, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

She made the remarks while commenting on the statement voiced by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at a meeting of the parliamentary commission regarding a phased solution to the conflict.

“Our position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh is clear and unchangeable,” Abdullayeva said. “The conflict must be settled in accordance with the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, Armenia must withdraw its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands must be ensured.”

“There is no need for further comment on this issue,” Abdullayeva added.

News.Az