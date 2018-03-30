MFA: Baku to host conference of foreign ministers within Non-Aligned Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The interim conference of foreign ministers will be held in Baku within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement on "Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development" on 5-6 April 2018.

In order to prepare for the Ministerial Conference, a meeting will be held at the level of senior officials on 3-4 April 2018, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said.

The event will bring together the representatives of the states participating in the Non-Aligned Movement Conference, countries and international organizations having an observer status with the Movement, as well as countries and organizations invited as special guests.

The Non-Aligned Movement involves 120 states. 17 states and 10 international organizations have an observer status with the Non-Aligned Movement.

Over 800 participants from the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will attend the ministerial meeting in Baku. More than 150 people, including local and foreign media representatives, have been accredited to cover the event.

"Azerbaijan is committed to the spirit and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement. Our country pursues a foreign policy course aimed at developing partnerships with all states and holds a balanced policy without joining any military bloc. For this reason, in 2011 our country decided to become a full member of the Non-Aligned Movement, in which it had an observer status," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, in 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and in 2019-2022, the Republic of Azerbaijan will chair the Non-Aligned Movement.

The spokesman added that the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement due in Baku in 2019 has a great symbolic meaning.

"Thus, the European continent will be able to host the meeting of the Heads of States and Governments of the Non-Aligned Movement 30 years after the 1989 Belgrade summit. The processes taking place on the European continent today raise the need for promoting the principles, goals and objectives of the Non-Aligned Movement in Europe.

"The Non-Aligned Movement, which was established by several states to prevent the confrontation between the two political and military powers during the Cold War, has now become an important multilateral mechanism for the regulation of international relations. The Non-Aligned Movement plays a key role in strengthening international peace and security since its inception," the spokesman noted

According to him, seeking to promote peace, security and development in the world on the basis of respect for international law, the Non-Aligned Movement continues to raise its relevance in the modern world, and the position agreed within the Movement plays an important role in influencing decision-making within the UN General Assembly. Many of the major achievements of the twentieth century, such as the abolition of colonialism and the creation of a global social development agenda, are among the major contributions the Movement has made to the world today, the spokesman added.

"By hosting the Non-Aligned Movement's Foreign Ministers meeting in Baku on 3-6 April and the summit in Baku in 2019 and chairing the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2022, Azerbaijan will make a great contribution to promoting the Non-Aligned Movement's goals and objectives, ensuring international peace and security and strengthening of cooperation," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

News.Az