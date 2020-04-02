MFA: Czech Republic does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech Republic does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

On March 31, 2020, the so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” took place in Nagorno-Karabakh, read the statement.

In this context, the Czech Foreign Ministry underlines that the Czech Republic does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which these so-called “elections” were being held, according to the statement.

The statement also expressed the full support by the Czech Republic to the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group and its co-chairs and calls on parties involved in the conflict for further peace processes, and supports the statement of UN Secretary-General of March 23, 2020, calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world, reads the document.

