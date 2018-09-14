MFA: Declaration of war against Azerbaijan by Armenian parliament proves that Armenia is a party to the conflict

"The prime minister of Armenia continues to make statements contradicting each other."

In response to News.az's inquiry, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said:

"The prime minister of Armenia continues to make statements contradicting each other. The fact that the Armenian parliament declared war against Azerbaijan within the framework of "Shant 2018" military drills and the due announcement posted on the official website of the country's parliament is a clear indication of the fact that Armenia is a party to the conflict. With their actions the Armenian leadership prove that the claims for participation of the separatist regime created in Azerbaijan's occupied territories in the negotiations are absurd."

