MFA department chief receives incoming WHO representative

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received newly appointed Representative of the World Health Organization to the Republic of Azerbaijan Dr. Hande Harmanci, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting Dr. Hande Harmanci presented her credentials to Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade. Dr. Hande Harmanci vowed to spare no efforts for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and WHO during her tenure.

Parvin Mirzazade wished every success to Dr. Hande Harmanci in her future endeavors.

News.Az

