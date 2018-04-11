MFA: Diplomatic missions record high voter turnout

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In connection with the time difference, the voting at the polling station, created at Azerbaijan's Embassy in China, has ended."

"The voting was held in free and democratic conditions with the high participation of citizens registered in our embassy," Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told News.Az.

"By local time, the polling station at our Embassy in Washington has already been open for over an hour. In almost half an hour the voting station will open at our Consulate General in Los Angeles. In general, our Consulate in Los Angeles will be the last polling station to complete voting," he said.

"Our diplomatic missions also record high voter turnout," the spokesman noted.

According to him, the results of voting at the polling stations established in our diplomatic missions are transferred to the 17th and 16th Yasamal constituencies.

