MFA: Elections in Nagorno-Karabakh may be held only within constitutional framework of Azerbaijan

MFA: Elections in Nagorno-Karabakh may be held only within constitutional framework of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The so-called “elections” organized in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia on March 31, 2020 were strongly condemned and rejected by the in

International organizations including the Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Union, NATO, Turkic Council, GUAM, European Parliament, TURKPA, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as many states made statements declaring these so-called “elections” and their results illegal, according to the statement.

“Having the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest political platform after the UN which unites 120 countries, as well as numerous other organizations and states among those rejecting this illegal act, once again clearly demonstrates that the world community rejects the aggressive policy of the Republic of Armenia and its consequences,” read the statement.

The ministry once again underlined that elections in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan may be held only within the Constitutional framework of the Republic of Azerbaijan and full participation of the entire population of the region.

“Any election will be possible only after the withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces, return of the expelled Azerbaijani population to their places of origin, and restoration of dialogue and cooperation between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the region,” the statement said.

News.Az

News.Az