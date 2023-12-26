MFA: Elimination of landmine threat against Azerbaijan should become international priority
“Elimination of landmine threat against Azerbaijan should become an international priority!” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan posted on its X account, News.az reports.
“Yet another victim of Armenia-planted landmine. The total number of victims has reached 341 since the end of 2020-war, including 65 killed (50 civilians, 15 military servicemen). Elimination of landmine threat against Azerbaijan should become an international priority!” – the Ministry emphasized in its post.
Note that an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Mahmudov Zaur Eldar, born in 1982, was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the area of the liberated Sarijali village of Aghdam district.