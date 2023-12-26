MFA: Elimination of landmine threat against Azerbaijan should become international priority

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Elimination of landmine threat against Azerbaijan should become an international priority!” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan posted on its X account, News.az reports.

“Yet another victim of Armenia-planted landmine. The total number of victims has reached 341 since the end of 2020-war, including 65 killed (50 civilians, 15 military servicemen). Elimination of landmine threat against Azerbaijan should become an international priority!” – the Ministry emphasized in its post.

Note that an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Mahmudov Zaur Eldar, born in 1982, was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the area of the liberated Sarijali village of Aghdam district.

