MFA: First draft Convention was developed by Azerbaijan

"The signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is an important step for our region and for our country."

Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov made the due statement in an interview with AzerTag commenting on the main provisions of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed in Aktau.

"This document is a fundamental legal basis, forming a framework for a qualitatively new level of relations between them," Khalaf Khalafov said.

According to him, the first conceptual draft Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was developed and presented by Azerbaijan.

"This document fully meets the interests of our country and ensures the duration and safety of projects for the extraction of hydrocarbon resources implemented offshore and other economic activities. The Convention does not limit such types of activities, on the contrary, it creates a favorable ground for their expansion," Khalafov noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to technical cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

Khalafov also noted that the Convention opens new prospects for Azerbaijan, as it recognizes the right of external countries to lay cables and pipelines along the seabed.

At the same time, such projects must comply with international environmental documents supported by coastal states.

News.Az

News.Az