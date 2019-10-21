MFA: Fundamental human rights and freedoms are fully ensured in Azerbaijan

Fundamental human rights and freedoms are fully ensured in Azerbaijan, said spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva as she resoponded to AZERTAC's question regarging the statement by the EU spokesman on the attempt to hold a rally in Baku on 19 October.

"It’s with regret I would like to note that in a statement issued by the EU spokesperson, it was not mentioned that appropriate place was allocated for the rally in the other part of Baku city. But a group of protesters intentionally marched to the central streets of the city without authorization, where a lot of people rest on weekends. As a result of this illegal rally, 3 metro stations and 14 bus lines were closed, and there were obstacles to the movement of people in the city. I would like to stress that no violence was committed against the protesters and, as stated in an official statement released by the Baku Police Department, the majority of detainees were released after official warning. The European Union, which is closely following the events in Baku, should have been aware of this information.

Prevention of unauthorized and illegal actions is ensured by the relevant law enforcement agencies in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as in every state governed by the rule of law. We all see the steps taken in a response to unauthorized actions in the EU member states and we believe that double standards should not be tolerated in this regard. We advise the EU spokesperson to think about the use of excessive force against the protestors and human casualties in the recent mass riots on the territory of the EU member states, as well as the growing Islamophobia, activities of radical nationalist and even fascist parties in these countries. EU statements on these issues would increase confidence of the other states in the absence of application of different standards by the Union.

In conclusion, I would like to remind that fundamental human rights and freedoms are fully ensured in Azerbaijan, and this process is regulated by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, other relevant laws, as well as its activities and international obligations within international organizations," Leyla Abdullayeva said.

News.Az