MFA: Meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs scheduled for end of 2018

"The co-chairs' visit to the region is also expected until the end of 2018"

A meeting between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is scheduled for the end of 2018, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

"As the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs said after the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with the participation of the co-chairs at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 26, the co-chairs' visit to the region and the foreign ministers' meeting are expected until the end of 2018," she said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

