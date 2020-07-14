MFA: Murder of Azerbaijani civilian by Armenian military is bloody crime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The murder of an Azerbaijan civilian by the Armenian armed forces is a bloody crime, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aziz Azizov (born in 1944), a resident of the Aghdam village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, was murdered as a result of the shelling by the Armenian army on Tuesday.

"Targeting Azerbaijani civilians with heavy guns is clear proof of fascism and barbarism. This is part of the occupation policy of Armenia. The Armenian side has purposefully killed Azerbaijani civilians before, thus committing acts of crime against humanity," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that 613 civilians killed with particular cruelty, including children living along the contact line of the troops in Khojaly on February 26, 1992, as well as six killed and 33 wounded civilians during the April battles of 2016 are innocent victims of Armenian aggression.

"Along with the fact that the Armenian armed forces constantly shell settlements with heavy guns, they cause serious damage to the economy and property of the population, as well as the infrastructure of settlements. By such actions, Armenia grossly violates international law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions," the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani ministry calls on the international community to react harshly to the fact of Armenian armed units' shelling peaceful Azerbaijani population and the turning of Azerbaijani civilians into victims of bloody crimes, as well as to condemn these illegal actions of Armenia.

"The responsibility for the murder of Azerbaijani civilian lies on the political and military leadership of Armenia."





News.Az