MFA: No Azerbaijanis among victims of plane crash in Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

So far, there has been no information about the presence of Azerbaijanis among the victims in the plane crash in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, told AzVision.az.

"According to the report of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan, at the moment there is no information about the presence of Azerbaijanis among the victims of the plane crash in Almaty," Abdullayeva said.

A Bek Air plane with 93 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at least 15 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.

News.Az

News.Az