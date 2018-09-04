MFA official receives Turkey's incoming Consul General in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazada, accepted the new Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Ganja, Zeki Ozturk.

During the meeting, Zeki Ozturk presented a patent document on his appointment as Consul General to Parvin Mirzazada, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Parvin Mirzazada wished Zeki Ozturk success in his future activity.

The sides exchanged views on the current friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey and prospects for further development of these ties.

News.Az

News.Az