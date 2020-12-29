MFA: Over 600 Azerbaijani students abroad provided with financial aid during pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return to the country from Iran, Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, the US, and other countries have been evacuated in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a press release summing up 2020.

The financial assistance has been rendered through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Foreign Ministry to a number of Azerbaijani students who have faced big financial difficulties and have applied for the evacuation this year, according to the press release.

The lump-sum benefits were paid to each of over 600 Azerbaijani students who are in an extremely difficult situation in 20 countries, it added.

News.Az