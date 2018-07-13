MFA: Pieces of paper on illegal regime in occupied Karabakh are used as scrap in UN

"The Armenian media reports on the posting on the UN website of a document of an illegal regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are nothing but lies and misinformation."

"With such cheap means, the new government of Armenia primarily tries to deceive the Armenian public. As these false reports are exposed, the state media resources of Armenia, having edited the news headlines, try to submit them in a new form," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said in a statement.

"The Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations, as a member state, sends a letter and appends to it, as an attachment, some papers relating to the illegal regime. This step of Armenia is a disrespect to the UN member states and the UN Charter," he noted.

"As for the destination of such pieces of paper, for environmental reasons they are used in the United Nations as scrap paper.

"The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations has informed the UN Secretariat and the UN member states of such frivolous activity of Armenia," the spokesman said.

