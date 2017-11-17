MFA: Promoting occupied lands as tourism destination does not fit any moral frames

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the hotel reservations in Azerbaijan's occupied lands through booking.com.

After the serious protest raised by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture and Tourism, booking.com which books hotel rooms online stopped illegal hotel reservations in the territories occupied by Arnmenian armed forces, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said.

"Our investigation showed that booking.com, registered in the territory of Holland, resumed its illegal activity and began booking hotels in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.



"Promoting Azerbaijan's occupied lands as a tourism destination by booking.com and making hotel reservations there go contrary to the norms and principles of international law, the Charter of the World Tourism Organization, Global Code of Tourism Ethics, the respective resolutions and recommendations of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization."



"Promoting the areas where over a million of Azerbaijanis were subject to ethnic cleansing as a tourism destination and reservation of hotels does not fit any moral frames," he said.

Hikmat Hajiyev noted that as Azerbaijan's occupied lands are closed for legal operations of international money transfers and booking.com is still able to get payments for booking hotel rooms, it may mean the use of the ways for illegal payment and money laundering.

"Unfortunately, by such a conduct contrary to the rules of corporate business ethics the company creates an unserious impression about itself and damages its own reputation, he said.

According to Hajiyev, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture and Tourism hold respective coordinated steps in this direction. The due instruction has also been sent to our embassy in Holland.

News.Az