MFA: Resettlement of mercenaries in occupied Azerbaijan lands shows terrorism is part of Armenia's state policy

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday commented on Moscow’s statement on the movement of foreign mercenaries to the Nagorno-Karabakh zone.

The ministry said it had repeatedly expressed its concern about the widespread use of such means by Armenia.

“Armenia involved terrorists and mercenaries from foreign countries, especially from the Middle East, during the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in the following acts of aggression against our country,” the ministry noted.

“The fact that Armenia has brought foreign mercenaries to the occupied territories as part of its illegal settlement policy in recent months and used them in offensive operations against Azerbaijan under the guise of "volunteer fighter groups" once again demonstrates that terrorism is part of Armenia's state policy,” it added.

News.Az

