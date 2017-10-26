MFA spokesman: CNN host Bourdain made himself ‘a propaganda tool’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev gave an interview to BuzzFeed News over the situation regarding the illegal visit of CNN host Anthony Bourdain to Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia.

In his interview, Hajiyev confirmed that Anthony Bourdain has been declared persona non grata for violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as laws of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told APA.



"We do regret that he has made himself a propaganda tool to justify and disguise occupation of Azerbaijan's lands by Armenia," the spokesman said. "Making a culinary show from seized lands is utter disrespect to one million Azerbaijani refugees & [internally displaced peoples who were] forcefully displaced."



Hajiyev earlier tweeted: “To present ethnically cleansed land of Azerbaijan by Armenia as travel show shameful and immoral. It must be stopped!”

News.Az

