MFA spokesman: OCCRP materials contained unfounded anti-Azerbaijani propaganda

A number of organizations functioning in the territory of the OSCE member states sometimes conduct disinformation and propaganda campaigns under the cover of freedom of the press, said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He made the remarks addressing the 15th South Caucasus Media Conference in Tbilisi on Wednesday, APA’s correspondent reported from Tbilisi.

Hajiyev noted that one of such organizations is the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Hajiyev said that OCCRP prepared completely unfounded materials against Azerbaijan under the name “Laundromat” in autumn 2017.

“These materials contained unfounded anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. We view this as a Cold War-style information campaign,” he added.

The foreign ministry spokesman stressed that the activities of such media organizations in the OSCE area are regrettable.

“We think that the OSCE Office on Freedom of the Media should not allow these organizations to engage in such activities in the area of member countries. Unfortunately, there are some OSCE member countries that finance such organizations,” he added.

A OCCRP representative present at the event did not react to Hajiyev’s remarks.

News.Az

