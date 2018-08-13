MFA: Strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey getting stronger day by day

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey is getting stronger day by day."

"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to economic relations with Turkey and contributes to the development of these relations by participating in mutual investment, bilateral trade, regional and global energy and transport projects. Our country is continually increasing its participation in Turkey's economy along with the investment in Turkey's economy," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to the spokesman, Azerbaijan considers that Turkey's mega projects implemented in the recent years will provide additional opportunities for the economy and security of Turkey and the region and believes in the future of unshakeable Turkish economy

"Azerbaijan will continue to provide full support to the fraternal Turkish people and state in all spheres, as it always does," Hikmat Hajiyev concluded.

News.Az

