MFA: Those responsible for killing Azerbaijani serviceman going to be punished

The meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in New York to define the current situation on the talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was again marked by an accident and the killing of an Azerbaijani serviceman, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Azerbaijan by all means will follow the case and those who are involved are going to be punished,” said the statement.

“With regard to the meeting of the foreign ministers, there were just exchanges of views on the existing talks with understanding that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs need to expand their efforts to bring peace to the region and respect to international norms, principles and orders in the region,” the statement said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in New York Sept. 23 through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

