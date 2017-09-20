MFA: US Congressmen's visit to occupied territories being investigated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has commented on the visit of US congressmen to Nagorno Karabakh.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told News.Az that the visit of Members of the US House of Representatives is being investigated.

"Necessary steps will be taken upon completion of the investigation," the spokesman said.

"These persons who present themselves as members of the US Congree have for many years been funded by the US Armenian lobby and Armenia and are fully dependent on the US Armenian lobby," he noted.

News.Az

