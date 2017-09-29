MFA: US government supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian lobby in Armenia and the United States and some people influenced by the Armenian lobby are engaged in a senseless activity.

"US foreign policy is determined by the federal government. The US government recognizes and supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, in line with its international commitments," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev said commenting on the adoption of a resolution by the Senate of the United States on the recognition of the so-called regime in Azerbaijan's occupied territories.



This position of the United States was once again confirmed in the final statement adopted at the meeting between the GUAM Foreign Ministers Council and the US held on September 22 within the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly. The statement reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the GUAM member states in line with the US Helsinki Final Act. It also reflects concern about the threat of use of force to which the GUAM member states are subjected.



Instead of contributing to the substantive negotiation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and promotion of lasting peace in the region, the Armenian lobby in Armenia and the United States and some people influenced by the Armenian lobby are engaged in a senseless activity which bring them into a ridiculous state.

