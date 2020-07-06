Mi-2 helicopter hard lands near Russia’s Rostov, one person killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A private Mi-2 helicopter has hard landed in Russia’s Rostov Region preliminary due to engine failure, the press service for regional Emergency Ministry told reporters Monday, one person was killed in the incident, while one more was injured, TASS reports.

"At 05:20 Moscow time, the main department of the Russian Emergency Ministry for the Rostov Region received information <…> that a private Mi-2 helicopter has a hard landing (preliminary reports suggest due to engine failure). The landing saw one people die, one get injured," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, 17 people are engaged in mitigating the consequences as well as five hardware units, including 12 people and 3 hardware units from the ministry.

News.Az