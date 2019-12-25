Mi-8 helicopter crash lands in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people suffered injuries after a Mil Mi-8 helicopter made a crash landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, the regional Health Ministry’s spokesperson told T

"Six people have suffered injuries. Two of them are undergoing surgeries, another four are being examined," he said. According to the spokesperson, the injured are in serious condition but their lives are not in danger.

The Mi-8 helicopter, which belongs to the Krasavia company, was travelling from the Baikint settlement to the Yurubchenskoye oil and gas condensate field. There were 21 passengers and three crew members aboard. The helicopter was caught in a snow storm during takeoff, its tail boom and a rotor blade were damaged.

The Krasavia company said in a statement that a special commission was conducting a probe into the accident.

