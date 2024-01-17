Mi-8 military helicopter crashes in Bishkek, killing one in training flight mishap

A Mi-8 military helicopter has crashed in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, with one person reported killed in the incident, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"At 10:55 a.m. local time (4:55 a.m. GMT - TASS), a military Mi-8 helicopter fell at the Frunze-1 air base," the Kabar news agency reported, quoting a statement by Kyrgyzstan’s aviation agency.

According to preliminary data, one person was killed and seven others were injured in the crash, which occurred during a routine training flight.

News.Az