MIA to use Azerbaijani-made armored vehicles - PHOTOS

Joint Azerbaijani-Canadian enterprise AZCAN Defense Solutions has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan for the supply of armored personnel carriers (Armored Personnel Carriers - APC).

Oxu.Az with reference to haqqin.az that the information was disseminated by Canadian media.

"Azerbaijan is a country with unique geographical location and geopolitical challenges, as it is located between Iran, Armenia and Turkey," said Roman Shimonov, vice president of marketing and development at Canadian INKAS, who will act as general manager of AZCAN Defense Solutions.

"The country has all the reserves, and it is looking for solutions to its defense problems, as well as to protect its borders," he said.

It should be noted that this is the second delivery of Azerbaijani-Canadian armored vehicles to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the joint Azerbaijani-Canadian enterprise AZCAN presented at the international defense exhibition ADEX-2016 an armored personnel carrier of the flagship type (BTR) created for the production and sale abroad. The flagship APC will be produced in Azerbaijan and sold all over the world.

