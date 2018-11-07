Michigan's Rashida Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman elected to US Congress

Michigan's Rashida Tlaib made history Tuesday by becoming the first Muslim woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress, Daily Sabah reports.

Tlaib won the congressional seat for Michigan's 13th district after former Representative John Conyers abruptly stepped down following sexual harassment allegations, leaving the seat vacant.

With no Republican opponent, Tlaib defeated Etta Wilcoxon of the Green Party and Sam Johnson of the Working Class Party.

The Palestinian-American Muslim ran under the Democratic Party, having previously served six years in the state legislature.

Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee, is also all but certain to be elected to the US House of Representatives in a heavily-Democratic district in the Midwestern state of Minnesota, where she is the party's nominee.

If Omar also gets elected, the total number of Muslims in Congress will increase to three.

