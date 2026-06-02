Microsoft build 2026: New PC and cloud AI tools expected

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Microsoft kicks off its annual software developer conference on Tuesday, with CEO Satya Nadella expected to unveil a wave of new tools designed to supercharge artificial intelligence across both cloud platforms and personal computers.

During his keynote address in San Francisco, Nadella will outline Microsoft's strategy to maintain its edge in an increasingly crowded AI landscape. While the company is a massive investor in OpenAI, it is also a fierce competitor, battling both startups and longtime rivals like Apple to control the next generation of computing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A major focus of this year's event is making "agentic AI"—open-source software that directs groups of digital bots to execute everyday tasks for users—safe for enterprise use. While similar tools like OpenClaw have gained massive popularity in China and boosted Apple's Mac sales, they remain a high security risk for corporate networks. Analysts expect Microsoft to introduce secure, business-friendly alternatives tailored for the world’s one billion Windows users.

Developers are also eager for details on how they can leverage Nvidia’s brand-new AI chip, which was announced just yesterday. Designed to bring heavy-duty AI processing directly onto premium laptops, the silicon rollout has already boosted shares for Microsoft and hardware partners like Dell Technologies.

Additionally, Microsoft is slated to showcase upgrades to its in-house AI models. The tech giant is looking to directly challenge code-completion rivals like OpenAI’s Codex and Anthropic’s Claude Code, cementing its role as the go-to platform for AI-driven software development.

News.Az