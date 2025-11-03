Microsoft strikes $9.7B deal with IREN for Nvidia AI chips

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft (MSFT) has signed a $9.7 billion cloud services agreement with data center operator IREN to secure access to Nvidia’s (NVDA) powerful GB300 processors over the next five years, the companies announced Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal marks one of Microsoft’s largest infrastructure investments to date, underscoring its push to expand AI and cloud computing capacity amid surging global demand.

By partnering with IREN, Microsoft aims to accelerate deployment of Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips to strengthen its AI infrastructure — a strategic move as Big Tech firms race to keep up with the explosive growth in AI workloads that are straining existing data centers.

Shares ​of IREN surged about 18% ‌in premarket trading after the announcement, with the company also entering into an agreement with Dell Technologies to purchase the chips and ancillary equipment ⁠for about $5.8 ​billion.

IREN expects the ​GB300 processors to be deployed in phases through 2026 at its ‍750-megawatt ⁠campus in Childress, Texas and said its contract with Microsoft includes ⁠a 20% prepayment.

News.Az