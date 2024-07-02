Middle Corridor potential to be highlighted at int’l conference in Romania

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Black and Caspian Sea Ports & Logistics 2024 exhibition and conference will today kick off in Constanta, Romania.

The organizers of the event are the Port of Constanta, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) International Association and the Port of Constanta Business Association (CPBA), News.Az reports.The conference, which runs through July 4, will bring together more than 300 senior government officials, industry leaders, academics and procurement decision-makers from around the world.The event's conference program, which will feature 30 world-class speakers, will focus on current issues and challenges related to global and regional trade and investment.The forum will also discuss the potential of the Caspian and Black Sea ports and the Middle Corridor, the construction of a fertilizer terminal in the Baku International Sea Trade Port as a new logistics solution for fertilizer trade in the Middle Corridor.Discussions are also expected on the usage of the Middle Corridor for sustainable development.The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijant, Georgia and extends further to Türkiye and Europe.

