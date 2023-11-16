Middle Corridor’s significance increased in last two years - Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The significance of the Middle Corridor has grown dramatically in the last two years, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at an international conference on the topic "International Transport and Logistics Corridors: Development Impulses from Zangilan" held in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan city, Minister Nabiyev noted that success in the Middle Corridor issue will bring changes in the sphere of transport and logistics.

The minister further stated that the Middle Corridor represents transportation stability and efficiency.

"Over the last two years, geopolitical problems have sharply increased the importance of the Middle Corridor." "Our European partners place a high value on this route," he added.

