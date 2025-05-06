Middle East war weekly summary: April 28 – May 5, 2025

A Palestinian walks past the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli strikes, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 4, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

The past week marked a sharp escalation in conflicts across the Middle East , with major developments unfolding in Gaza , Yemen , Syria , and Iran . From intensified Israeli operations in Gaza to a dramatic missile strike on Tel Aviv's main airport, the region remains gripped by violence and strategic maneuvering, News.Az reports.

Israel-Gaza: Netanyahu approves full occupation plan

On May 5, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved a plan for the indefinite and full military occupation of Gaza. The plan includes relocating much of the Palestinian population to the south and outsourcing humanitarian aid delivery to private contractors—drawing harsh criticism from the UN and humanitarian groups. The operation, dubbed "Chariots of Gideon," continues with the stated goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing hostages. As of this week, the death toll in Gaza since the outbreak of war in October 2023 has surpassed 52,000, the majority of them civilians.

Yemen: Houthis strike Israel’s main airport

In a stunning development, Houthi forces in Yemen launched a ballistic missile on May 4 that struck near Terminal 3 of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, injuring at least eight people. It marked the first time the Houthis successfully targeted Israel’s primary international airport.

In response, on May 5, Israeli and U.S. air forces carried out retaliatory strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port and other military sites, reportedly destroying infrastructure used in drone and missile manufacturing.

Syria: Sectarian clashes and cross-border strikes

Between April 28 and May 2, heavy fighting erupted in southern Syria between Druze militias and pro-government forces, particularly in Jaramana and Sahnaya. Over 100 people were killed, including 18 civilians.

Israel launched several airstrikes on Syrian territory, targeting threats against Druze communities. Turkey reportedly intervened electronically, attempting to jam Israeli air operations—escalating regional tensions even further.

Iran: Balancing hostility and diplomacy

Iran maintained strong rhetorical and logistical support for Houthi operations while simultaneously signaling openness to renewed nuclear talks with the United States. However, recent ballistic missile tests and Tehran’s continued support for strikes against Israel have drawn widespread international concern.

