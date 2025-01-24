Migrants in Mexico prepare for next phase of Trump’s border plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Upon taking office, US President Donald Trump issued executive orders impacting migrants at the US border. Now, with 1,500 soldiers being deployed along the southern border, the president's plans extend far beyond this deployment, News.az reports citing foreign media .

They're so close, but their goal is unattainable. This is the situation for the many migrants stuck on the Mexican side of the border with the United States.One woman, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety, told DW that she left her home in southern Mexico because criminals tried to kidnap her and her daughter. DW spoke to her in Ciudad Juarez, near the border with Texas. "We have no alternative, because we can't just say, 'Let's start again,'" she explained. "We're still in Mexico, and the gangs are powerful. They're everywhere."Just the other side of the Rio Grande is the United States. El Paso, a grid-patterned city of 680,000 people at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, is the hometown of Aimee Santillan. She works with a Catholic organization called Hope, which concerns itself with US immigration policy. "We've had really hard restrictions in the past, and the numbers haven't changed," Santillan told DW. "If people don't feel safe in their countries, they're going to come regardless. So it doesn't really change much if the policies are restrictive, or if they're more just and fair."Donald Trump, who returned to the White House this week, has made border security one of the top priorities at the start of his second presidential term. He declared a state of emergency at the southern border, and took the first step toward deploying the military and beginning mass deportations. Concurrently, Congress passed a law to facilitate arrests and deportations.Yet the border regime Trump inherited from his predecessor, Joe Biden, was already relatively tough — the strictest of any Democratic president to date. In June 2024, Biden imposed new rules that, among other things, bar people from seeking asylum if they have crossed the border illegally. Just before Biden left office, the Department of Homeland Security announced that these new rules had reduced illegal border crossings by 60%. However, the Biden administration also created a legal pathway for claiming asylum: the border agencies' "CBP One" app, which allowed people to make an appointment to apply at the border. Donald Trump shut down the app immediately upon taking office.Aimee Santillan from Hope says that, while the app wasn't entirely satisfactory, it at least ensured there was an orderly procedure at the border. "Seeing it end, and then families who had appointments showing up and being told that their appointments were canceled, after waiting months in Mexico to be able to cross — that was really shocking. People are just very uncertain. There are really no pathways to apply for asylum right now, or to cross the border to ask for any kind of relief," Santillan says.

News.Az