Migration service: 30,000 people emigrated from Armenia since 2002

30 000 people have emigrated from Armenia since 2002.

Report informs referring to Armenian media that the due statement came from head of the State Migration Service of Armenia Gagik Yeganyan.

According to him, 25,000-26,000 people were annually leaving the country in 2002-2007. The figure rose to 28,000-29,000 in 2007-2015.

"We cannot discard socio-economic and political reasons for emigration", Yeganyan said.

