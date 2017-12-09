Mikheil Saakashvili detained in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Law enforcers are reported to have detained the leader of the "Movement of Popular Forces", former Georgian president and ex-governor of Odesa region, Mikheil Saakashvili.

"They detained Mikheil, now taking him to the Security Service office on Askoldova!!!" Saakashvili’s ally David Sakvarelidze wrote on Facebook, AzVision.az reports quoting UNIAN.

Press secretary of the "Movement of New Forces" Mariana Pochtar said in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda that law enforcers were raiding the tent camp set up by protesters supporting Saakashvili. Zoryan Shkiryak, an advisor to the Interior Minister, has confirmed on Facebook Saakashvili's detention. The report on the politician's detention was later posted on Mikheil Saakashvili's Facebook page.

News.Az

