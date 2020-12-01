Milan municipality expresses support for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Municipal Council of Corbetta of the Italian Milan city adopted a document condemning the policy of aggression, ethnic cleansing and genocide by Armenia against Azerbaijan and expressing solidarity with the Azerbaijani people, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy told Trend.

Mayor of the Municipal Council of Corbetta Marco Ballarini shared this information on his Facebook page.

By the suggestion of Viviamo Corbetta, the largest political group of the municipality, a document entitled ‘Respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan was adopted at the Municipal Council of Corbetta on November 30.

With this document, we’re trying to have both sides to observe the relevant UN resolutions and obligations arising from the statement signed on November 10, in order to establish peace and respect in the region, and finally this war has come to an end.

The document reads that following Armenia's policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan, 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts, were occupied, over a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, war crimes were committed against them, and Khojaly genocide.

“Despite the existing legal basis for the settlement of the conflict and the negotiations, which were conducted under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group for almost 30 years, were blocked as a result of the destructive policy of Armenia, the Azerbaijani people faced great injustice, and more than a million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs have not been able to return to their homes, and cannot even visit the graves of their family members,” said the document.

The document condemns the deliberate bombing of Ganja and Barda, aimed at civilian facilities and civilians, carried out by Armenia since September 27 during the new military aggression of Armenia, and in this context expresses solidarity with the residents of Ganja and Barda, as well as with the entire Azerbaijani people.

Earlier, similar documents were adopted by the Italian city council of Catania, the municipalities of Ottaviano and Liveri in Naples, the municipalities of Santa Maria a Vico, Dragoni, Galuccio and Presenzano in the province of Caserta and the municipalities of Sepino and San Giuliano del Sannio in the province Campobasso.

Also, the Commission on Foreign Relations of the Italian Chamber of Deputies adopted a resolution calling for the implementation of the points of the aforementioned trilateral statement.

News.Az