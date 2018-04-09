Military car blown up in Turkey's Dogubayazıt
- 09 Apr 2018 08:13
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130214
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/military-car-blown-up-in-turkeys-dogubayazit Copied
A military vehicle was blown up in Doğubayazıt, Turkish city in the province of Ağrı.
The car was transporting a special group of the city gendarmerie. The car was attacked near the Turkish-Iranian border, Turkish media reported.
Nine people were injured. The hospital, which the wounded servicemen were delivered in, reported that their condition was normal.
News.Az