Military car blown up in Turkey's Dogubayazıt

A military vehicle was blown up in Doğubayazıt, Turkish city in the province of Ağrı.

The car was transporting a special group of the city gendarmerie. The car was attacked near the Turkish-Iranian border, Turkish media reported.

Nine people were injured. The hospital, which the wounded servicemen were delivered in, reported that their condition was normal.

News.Az


