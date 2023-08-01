Military choppers deployed in China as heavy rains leave 11 dead, 27 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese authorities have deployed military choppers for the search and rescue of 27 missing people, as heavy rains killed at least 11 people in the capital Beijing, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

President Xi Jinping directed local authorities to "minimize casualties to the greatest extent possible,” according to state media.

At least 18 provinces of the country had issued alerts for torrential rain as Typhoon Doksuri hit China on Friday, affecting the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

In several regions, the weather agency also issued a red alert, the highest in China’s weather system, only the second time since 2010 when such a system was put in place.

According to the CGTN broadcaster, two of the 11 deceased were part of the rescue and relief mission.

Beijing has witnessed average rainfall of 261.8 millimeters (10.3 inches) since Sunday.

Over 44,000 people have been severely affected across 13 districts of the capital while 127,000 people were relocated. Many parts of Beijing witnessed waterlogging and transport disruption.

“Meteorologists have warned of extreme rainfall and a high risk of disaster as rainstorms swept the country's northern regions,” according to the CGTN broadcaster.

News.Az