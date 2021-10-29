Military equipment on display at Victory Fair: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Various artillery weapons, mortars, sniper rifles, armored personnel carriers, unmanned aerial vehicles, engineering devices, and the special forces’ uniform samples suitable for each season are displayed at the Victory Fair dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day held on Baku Primorsky Boulevard, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The creative team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov performs patriotic music at the event.

The "Letter to a Soldier" project, implemented at the event, was met with interest by the guests, who wrote letters to the Azerbaijani soldier guarding the Motherland.

The citizens visiting the Victory Fair will be handed booklets giving detailed information on the rules of admission to educational institutions to serve as officers, warrant officers, long-term active military servicemen.

News.Az