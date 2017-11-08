Military experts of Azerbaijan and Germany hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military experts of Azerbaijan and Germany are meeting in Baku.

In accordance with the Program of bilateral cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany for 2017, a meeting of specialists on military psychology, military legislation, the press and public relations was held, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.



During the event, lectures and a wide exchange of views on the relationship between military servicemen, their disciplinary rights, psychological preparation during military operations, and on a number of other topics were held.

News.Az

News.Az